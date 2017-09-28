

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A large traffic backup has been reported on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway after a truck burst into flames, resulting in a brief closure of the highway.

The fire was first reported at around 4:30 p.m.

All eastbound lanes were initially closed at Parliament Street, however traffic is now moving again.

Images from the scene shown a large plume of smoking billowing from a white truck.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured as a result.