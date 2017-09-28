Truck fire snarls traffic on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
A truck that caught fire on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway on Thursday afternoon is shown in this image submitted by a viewer. (Twitter/@StokeStheMC)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 5:14PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 28, 2017 5:37PM EDT
A large traffic backup has been reported on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway after a truck burst into flames, resulting in a brief closure of the highway.
The fire was first reported at around 4:30 p.m.
All eastbound lanes were initially closed at Parliament Street, however traffic is now moving again.
Images from the scene shown a large plume of smoking billowing from a white truck.
It is not known whether anyone has been injured as a result.