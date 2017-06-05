

The Canadian Press





NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sex appeal and his thoughts on Canada's relationship with the U.S., were among the topics discussed on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Trudeau appeared on the American TV talk show this morning, which was broadcast live from Niagara Falls, Ont.

Co-host Kelly Ripa immediately asked how his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, feels about being named in the media as "the sexiest politician alive?"

Trudeau joked "she knows what I look like when I get up in the morning," and added that he's "a little messier."

The conversation also turned political, with Trudeau saying the relationship between Canada and the U.S. "is unbelievably deep."

He said that he and U.S. President Donald Trump "have a good, constructive working relationship."

Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest also bantered about the weather and how they spent the weekend in the area.

Ripa says she played the slots at the Fallsview Casino, while Seacrest enjoyed some time on the water.

The duo also went to a local winery.

The show is airing outdoors at the Oakes Garden Theatre, which showcases panoramic views of the American and Horseshoe Falls.

During a commercial break, Seacrest pulled out his phone for a selfie with Trudeau and Ripa. When he couldn't frame the group in the shot, Trudeau snatched the camera away and took the photo.