

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Toronto this afternoon to make an announcement related to the city’s ongoing efforts to protect the Port Lands from flooding and unlock the surrounding area for redevelopment.

The announcement, which will also be attended by Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory, is scheduled for the foot of Polson Street at 1 p.m.

In September the federal government announced that it would contribute half of the $65 million price tag to remake the area around the old Essroc quay at the western end of the Keating Chanel, however a larger $1.25 billion plan to naturalize and reroute the Don River to the middle of the Port Lands between Ship Channel and Keating Channel remains unfunded.

That plan is necessary to unlock an estimated 240 hectares of real estate for development

Speaking with reporters in September, Mayor Tory described the remaking of the area around Essroc quay as just “the first step” in the development of the Port Lands.

“There is much more to be done and that will require continued partnership and quite frankly more money,” he said at the time.