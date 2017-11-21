

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The head of the TTC is leaving the organization in order to take over the top job at the New York City Transit Authority.

TTC CEO Andy Byford made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday morning, calling his time in Toronto the “absolute highlight” of his “28-year transit career.”

Byford’s last day on the job will come in mid-December, sometime after the official opening of the Toronto–York Spadina Subway Extension on Dec. 17. In January, Byford will begin work as the President and CEO of the New York Transit authority, a role that he says is “arguably the toughest job in transit right now.”

“I believe we have achieved what we set out to do and we have done that as a team,” Byford said of his time at the TTC. “While there will always be room to improve still further, the basic tenets of the service have been substantially improved with subway delay minutes down 21 per cent year-over-year, delay incidents down seven per cent, track fires — a major cause of delay — down 42 per cent and short turns, long the bane of bus and streetcar riders' lives, down nearly 90 per cent. The system is cleaner, information is clearer and customers have noticed the difference.”

Byford was hired as the TTC’s Chief General Manager in November, 2011. He was then elevated to the top job following the firing of Gary Webster four months later.

During his time at the TTC, Byford was instrumental in the rollout of Presto and also helped to get the Toronto–York Spadina Subway Extension back on track following a myriad of cost overruns and delays that ultimately led to the dismissal of two senior employees.

Byford also introduced a five-year corporate plan that was used as a blueprint for the TTC between 2013 and 2017.

Among other things, the plan called for a renewed commitment to customer service, operational performance and transparency.

“What I am most proud of is what I would describe as my signature policy — that of changing the prevailing culture at the TTC,” Byford said on Tuesday, noting that the TTC’s next-five year plan has already been prepared and will be released in January. “World-class service can only be delivered through a highly motivated, well-informed team that wants to succeed and that feels supported in their mission.”

A commitment to transparency

Byford was known for wearing a name tag that identified him as the TTC CEO wherever he went so customers would be able to speak with him.

Often, during subway closures Byford could be spotted at crowded stations directing wary commuters onto shuttle buses himself. He also appeared in YouTube videos to explain the reasons for significant service delays, personally accepting the blame on a number of occasions.

“There have been incidents but we have not hidden from them. I stood many times on Yonge Street and personally spoke with angry customers and I think that generally people have seen that there has been an improvement” he said. “Running a big transit authority is a little like snakes and ladders. You get the odd setback but as long as you learn from that and take action, things will be on an upward trajectory.”