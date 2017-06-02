

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two people are dead after a small propeller plane crashed near Muskoka Airport on Friday evening.

Muskoka paramedics told CTV News Barrie that they arrived to a ditch near the northbound lanes of Highway 11 to find two occupants of the plane dead at the scene.

OPP said the crash occurred around 5 p.m.

It is not known whether the pilot was attempting a takeoff or landing at the time of the crash.

The northbound lanes of Highway 11 are closed to allow for an investigation, OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said.

All flights in and out of the airport were cancelled.

Leon said the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.