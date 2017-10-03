

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The Crown confirms two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of Amir Jamal and Tyler McLean in the parking lot of a port lands nightclub early on Sunday morning.

Jamal and McLean, both in their 20s, were shot dead outside of Rebel Nightclub, near Polson and Cherry streets, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

Friends of McLean said he worked as a promoter at the nightclub and his employer called him a “warm and kind individual, who will be missed.”

Family of Jamal, 26, said he emigrated from Afghanistan six years ago and worked as much as 80 hours per week to send money home to his parents and siblings who remained there.

His brother told CP24 his legal name is Zemarai Khan Mohammed, but he went by Amir Jamal in Canada, one a name his family gave him as a nickname and the other meant to honour an older brother.

“He was simply an amazing soul that brought happiness into everybody’s lives. He was loving, caring and generous with every single person that he met,” a note on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his funeral expenses read.

Sources previously told CP24 McLean and Jamal were close friends, but police have not said what led up to the incident.

The suspects, identified as Ali Abdurisaq, 23, of Toronto and Mohamed Tanade, 24, of Edmonton were arrested Monday night, police said.

They were both arrested following several police raids in the area of Don Valley Parkway and York Mills Road.

Both have been charged with second-degree murder and have been remanded into custody.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court next via video link on Oct. 16.