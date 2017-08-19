

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men in their 20s both have multiple gunshot wounds after an early-morning shooting inside a downtown hotel.

The shooting took place at around 4:30 a.m. in a room on the ninth floor of the Hyatt Regency on King Street near Peter Street.

The gunshots rang out following some sort of commotion, according to police.

One woman who was staying in a room next to the crime scene told CP24 that she was awoken by a loud bang that was followed by screaming and then another loud bang.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said that she initially thought the noise was a slamming door but soon realized that it was a gunshot.

The woman said she feared for her life and “couldn’t move” at first but eventually called the front desk and was told to remain in her room until police arrived.

“I was just paralyzed,” she said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I was just panicking. I thought somebody was going to come into my room and shoot me.”

The woman who spoke to CP24 said that she is visiting the city to attend a conference.

She said that the incident has left her feeling “very unsafe.”

“I am pretty traumatized right now,” she said.

Both victims were conscious and breathing at scene and were transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police say that they are continuing to search for suspects.

King Street is currently closed in both directions from Blue Jays Way to John Street due to the investigation.