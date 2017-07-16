

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people are dead and two others remain in critical condition in hospital after a vehicle collided with a group of motorcyclists on Highway 118 in Haliburton County Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police released details of the crash in a news release Sunday.

According to police, an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line into the westbound lane where it collided with four of seven motorcyclists shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Two people were fatally injured while two others sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

The highway was closed for several hours for an investigation but has since reopened.

Police have not identified those who died in the crash.

Police did not say what caused the vehicle to cross into the other lane of traffic.