Two people hurt in apparent drive-by shooting outside Scarborough bar
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 9, 2017 6:17AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 9, 2017 6:18AM EDT
One man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and another was transported with minor injuries following a drive-by shooting in the city’s Scarborough Village neighbourhood late Friday night.
The two victims were standing outside a bar on Luella Street in the vicinity of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue when they were shot just before midnight.
Police say that the men appear to have been deliberately targeted.
A suspect vehicle, described as a white jeep, was seen fleeing westbound along a nearby side street following the shooting.
No suspect descriptions have been released at this point.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.