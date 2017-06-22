

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two people are in serious condition after a knife fight in Mississauga on Thursday night, Peel Paramedics say.

Police said they were called to an area near a gas station at Bloor Street and Fieldgate Drive at 7:26 p.m.

They arrived to find two adults suffering from stab wounds.

One was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto, while the other was taken to a local hospital in Peel.

Paramedics say both were conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived. A third person suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say they believe a total of four people were involved in the confrontation.

Two people have been taken into custody. The charges they face are not yet known.

The victims’ ages and genders are not yet known.