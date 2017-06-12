

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A bakery in Vaughan was heavily damaged in what appears to be a “suspicious” fire overnight.

York Regional Police say there are circumstances around the fire that require further investigation.

"It's being considered suspicious and further investigation is required to determine the cause," a YRP duty inspector said.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 10 Buttermill Ave., near Jane Street and Highway 7, just after 1:30 a.m. Vaughan Fire Services were quickly able to extinguish the flames but police say the bakery likely suffered extensive damage.

A sprinkler inside the bakery helped prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent units.

No one was inside the bakery at the time the fire broke out.

A broken window and objects found on the lawn in front of the bakery are part of the evidence in the case. The objects appear to be caps and nozzles for gas cans though officials have yet to confirm that.

Police did say that it appears a canister containing an accelerant had been thrown inside.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office have been called to the scene.