

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 27-year-old woman found dead in a Pickering home on Friday night was nine months pregnant, police confirm.

Arianna Goberdham was found dead in a residence on Winville Road near Brock and Taunton roads at around 9:45 p.m. Her unborn baby did not survive.

The cause of death has not yet been determined but police say that Goberdhan was found with obvious signs of trauma following a call for a “domestic disturbance.”

An arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Nicholas Tyler Baig, who is Goberdhan’s husband.

Baig is wanted for second-degree murder, according to police.

He was last seen operating a black 2015 Infinity with license plate #BVBP480.

Speaking with CP24 at the scene earlier in the day, Staff Sgt. Peter Cousins said that police are still in the “early stages” of their investigation. Cousins, however, stressed that the homicide appears to be an “isolated incident.”

“This is a safe community and continues to be so,” he said.

According to one neighbor, a family of four lived in the house.

The neighbor said the homicide has shocked the residents of what is otherwise a “quiet” and family-oriented community.

“Usually this neighbourhood is very quiet. Things like this never happen in our neighbourhood,” he said.

This is Durham Region’s fifth homicide of 2017.