

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a man who was found fatally stabbed in a building on Sherbourne Street yesterday.

Police were called to the building near Dundas Street East at around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived they found 48-year-old Michael Jacobson suffering from stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run, but eventually died of his injuries in hospital.

Police are now looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Jacobson after 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).