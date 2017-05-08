

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Hamilton police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly gunned down a notorious mobster in the driveway of his Waterdown, Ont. home last Tuesday afternoon, after investigators recovered the car used as a getaway vehicle.

Angelo Musitano – a member of Hamilton’s infamous Musitano crime family – was shot several times at close range in his white pickup truck, outside his home.

The shooting happened along Chesepeake Drive near Parkside Drive in a suburban neighbourhood around 4 p.m.

The 39-year-old was found sitting inside the driver seat of his truck without vital signs. He later died at a local trauma centre due to the severity of his injuries.

Hamilton Homicide Det. Sgt. Peter Thom told CP24 last week this was a targeted shooting.

The hit man had been waiting on the street for Musitano to return. Once he pulled into his driveway, the gunman got out of a dark coloured four-door sedan, walked up to the truck and shot the victim several times, Thom added.

Surveillance video released of suspect's car

Police released security camera video of the vehicle on Monday. They say it’s a four-door, burgundy 2006 Ford Fusion with rusty wheel rims.

Police located the car on Sunday night, abandoned two streets west – less than 500 metres -- from where the brazen daytime shooting shooting took place.

Investigators believe the suspect ditched the car near Fenton Drive and Braeheid Avenue and fled in another vehicle.

Hamilton police are asking anyone who saw the described vehicle in the Waterdown area on May 2 or the week leading up to the incident to call Det. Jason Cattle at 905-546-4167 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They are also asking people in the area to review their security camera footage for any possible leads.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a stocky and athletic build. He was last seen wearing a black toque, black jacket, grey pants and black shoes.

Musitano crime family's legacy in Hamilton

Musitano’s father was Domenic, a well-known mafia boss.

Both Musitano and his brother Pat, were charged with first-degree murder in the 1997 targeted mafia shooting of Hamilton crime boss Johnny “Pops” Papalia, known as the enforcer, and one of his lieutenants, Niagara Falls mobster Carmen Barillaro.

A plea bargain was struck with the Crown, which allowed the brothers to plead guilty to a conspiracy to commit murder charge.

The brothers were sentenced to 10 years in prison, and were released after serving approximately two-thirds of the plea deal.

They have kept a low profile, since then, their uncle Tony Musitano told CP24 over the phone last Wednesday.

"He had no involvement in any criminal activity since he was released as far as I know," he said.

Police said they have been aware of their presence in the Waterdown area since 2015 when Pat’s vehicle was set ablaze in his driveway.