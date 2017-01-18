

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Pride Toronto may be one step closer to banning Toronto police from marching in future Pride Parades.

During Pride Toronto’s Annual General Meeting Tuesday night, a motion was presented asking members to address the demands made by Black Lives Matter- Toronto during a sit-in at last year's Pride Parade.

The majority of those who attended the meeting voted to adopt the demands, which included a call to ban police floats and booths at future parades and double the funding for the Blockorama stage.

“With these demands being met, it’s going to bring a sense of restored faith,” Ravyn Wngz told CTV Toronto at the meeting Tuesday night.

“Pride Toronto started as a riot against the police… And yes there have been strides and there has been change but we wanted to reflect the fact that there is still room to go.”

But not all members of Pride Toronto believe police should be banned from taking part in the event.

“It was always a discussion and what we always tried to be clear about is that it is a discussion about the role of law enforcement in the Toronto Pride Parade and not a ban,” Aaron GlynWilliams, an outgoing board member, said.

“Perhaps a cavalcade of sirens and inmate buses and vehicles is not the most appropriate way to participate in the parade. Nowhere in what I just said is that it is not appropriate to participate.”

Toronto police have not yet responded to the vote.