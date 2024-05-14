Peel police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with an intimate partner violence investigation.

Police said the man allegedly committed several serious criminal offences during an incident on May 10 in Brampton.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Mahad Amjad of no fixed address. Police said a warrant for his arrest had been sought.

Amjad is believed to be armed and dangerous, and police are advising the public not to approach him if seen but instead call 911.

They also urge Amjad to seek legal counsel and turn himself in to the police.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can also contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 4990 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).