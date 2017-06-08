

Codi Wilson And Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 31-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and impaired driving in connection with the hit-and-run death of a male pedestrian.

The pedestrian was reportedly arguing with a woman when he was struck by a vehicle heading the wrong way on Black Creek Drive near Eglinton Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police told CP24 Wednesday that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was northbound on Black Creek Drive shortly before 5 a.m. when the driver made a left-hand turn and started going westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Const. Clint Stibbe said a male pedestrian, who was fighting with the woman in the middle of the roadway, was struck by the Jeep a short time later.

The man, now identified as 37-year-old Dario Humberto Romero, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 59-year-old woman involved in the altercation was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Jeep did not remain at the scene, Stibbe said, but officers were eventually able to track down the vehicle and the driver.

A Wasaga Beach man identified by police as Anthony James Kiss was charged with one count of manslaughter, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, over 80 milligrams operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

He appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Thursday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).