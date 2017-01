Chris Fox, CP24.com





An intersection in North York has been closed to traffic after a watermain break resulted in flooding on the roadway.

The watermain break occurred at the intersection of Sheppard Avenue and Senlac Road at around 1:30 a.m.

Police have closed Sheppard Avenue between Senlac and Welbeck roads as a result.

It is not clear when the area will reopen.