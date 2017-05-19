

Web Staff, CP24.com





Many families will be enjoying some extra time for themselves this weekend as Monday brings Victoria Day and the first long weekend of spring.

Here’s a look at what will be open to the public, what will be closed and where you and your family can enjoy fireworks and activities in and around the city.

What’s open on Victoria Day?

Ontario Place

Riverdale Farm

High Park Zoo

CN Tower

Ontario Science Centre

The Art Gallery of Ontario

Ripley’s Aquarium

The Royal Ontario Musuem

The Eaton Centre, Square One, Vaughan Mills, and Toronto Premium Outlets

TTC and GO Transit will be operating on holiday hours

What’s closed on Victoria Day?

Government offices

Banks

Toronto Public Library branches will be closed Sunday and Monday

All LCBO and The Beer Store locations

Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre , and Fairview Mall

Where to watch Victoria Day fireworks

Ashbridges Bay Park on Monday beginning at 9:45 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland on Sunday at 10 p.m.

Mohawk Racetrack in Milton on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

Ballantrae Community Park in Stouffville on Sunday beginning around 9 p.m.

Dr. William Laceby Arena in the Township of King at dusk on Monday

Dundas Driving Park in Hamilton at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday

Fun for the family over the long weekend