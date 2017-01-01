What's open and closed on Sun. Jan. 1, 2017
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 1, 2017 9:15AM EST
Here's a list of what is open and closed this New Year's Day, 2017.
OPEN
- Most major tourist attractions will be open New Year’s Day, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, The Toronto Zoo and the ROM
- Most malls around the city will close early Dec. 31 and many will be closed New Year’s Day. However a number of malls round the GTA will be open on Jan. 1, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, Hillcrest Mall, Square One, and Promenade Shopping Centre
CLOSED
- Many grocery stores and other retailers will be closing early Dec. 31 and only select stores will be open on Jan. 1.
- LCBO and The Beer Store locations will close at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and stay closed all of Jan. 1, 2017
- Most government offices, banks and post offices will close early New year’s Eve and be closed for New Year’s Day
- Toronto Public Library branches will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 and remain closed on Jan. 1, 2017
- Garbage collection will not take place on Jan. 1. It will be picked up on Jan. 2 instead.
The TTC is running on its Sunday service schedule, while GO Transit is also on a Sunday schedule.