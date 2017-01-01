

Web Staff, CP24.com





Here's a list of what is open and closed this New Year's Day, 2017.

OPEN

Most major tourist attractions will be open New Year’s Day, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, The Toronto Zoo and the ROM

Most malls around the city will close early Dec. 31 and many will be closed New Year’s Day. However a number of malls round the GTA will be open on Jan. 1, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, Hillcrest Mall, Square One, and Promenade Shopping Centre

CLOSED

Many grocery stores and other retailers will be closing early Dec. 31 and only select stores will be open on Jan. 1.

LCBO and The Beer Store locations will close at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and stay closed all of Jan. 1, 2017

Most government offices, banks and post offices will close early New year’s Eve and be closed for New Year’s Day

Toronto Public Library branches will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 and remain closed on Jan. 1, 2017

Garbage collection will not take place on Jan. 1. It will be picked up on Jan. 2 instead.

The TTC is running on its Sunday service schedule, while GO Transit is also on a Sunday schedule.