What's open and closed on the civic holiday, Aug, 7, 2017
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 4, 2017 10:23AM EDT
Here’s what’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday, Aug. 7, 2017
Here is a handy list of what will be open and closed this civic holiday.
CLOSED:
- All government offices, banks and LCBO and Beer Stores
- Municipal libraries
- Select community centres. Click here for more information.
- No mail pickup or delivery.
OPEN:
- The ROM, The Ontario Science Centre, Toronto Island parks, Evergreen Brick Works,
- Toronto Island ferries
- Malls including CF Markville, Sherway Gardens, The Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, Toronto Premium Outlets, and Promenade Mall will be open.
- Certain grocery stores will be open.
The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, while GO Transit will be on a Saturday schedule.
Also, The City of Toronto says it will not be enforcing paid parking on Monday.