

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A new pilot project that will allow residents in four wards to raise chickens in their backyards has been approved despite the objections of one city councillor who called the debate “silly” and demanded to know “what the flock is going on at city hall.”

Council spent several hours debating the proposal on Monday but deferred a vote until today.

Under the pilot project, residents in Ward 5 Etobicoke-Lakeshore, Ward 13 Parkdale-High Park, Ward 21 St. Paul's and Ward 32 Beaches East York will be allowed up to four backyard chickens provided that the eggs they produce are only used for personal consumption and not offered for sale.

The proposal also stipulates that residents participating in the program register with the city and permit staff to “attend and inspect” their properties “as deemed necessary.”

The pilot project was adopted following a 26-11 vote on Tuesday morning; however Ward 7 Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti abstained from the vote in protest, later telling CP24 that he “flew the coop” because the topic was not “worthy of Ward 7’s time.”

“I cannot understand for the life of me how we allow these things on the floor of council when there are more substantial issues in the City of Toronto. My constituents don’t want me to vote for these things. That is not what they elected me to do,” Mammoliti told CP24. “We have a budget that is going crazy, we have parks and playgrounds and roads that are insufficient. Those are the things we need to be dealing with; not chicken coops for crying out loud. What the flock is going on at city hall?”

A number of municipalities in Southern Ontario currently permit backyard chickens, including Brampton and Niagara Falls.

Speaking with CP24 prior to Tuesday’s vote, Ward 5 Coun. Justin Di Ciano said that by allowing backyard chickens the city is simply doing what numerous other municipalities already do.

“We are going to be implementing the same bylaws implemented in cities across Ontario. This is not new. It is not an experiment. It is not like Uber or Airbnb; it is a well-played out process in other municipalities,” he said.

Under the proposal adopted by council on Tuesday chickens will be allowed but roosters will remain banned due to the noise they make.

The pilot project will take place over a period of up to three years with an interim review slated for 18 months from now.