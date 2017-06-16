

Chris Herhalt and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 19-year-old woman has been rushed to a local hospital without vital signs after she was discovered unresponsive in a backyard pool on Friday evening in Newmarket.

Responders were called to a residential home along Arnold Crescent, near Alexander Road and Davis Drive just before 5 p.m. for a report of a drowning.

Paramedics performed CPR on the victim after she was pulled from the pool, according to York Regional Police.

She is currently being treated in hospital.

Police have notified the next of kin. They don't believe the incident is a criminal matter.