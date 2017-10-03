

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 25-year-old female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

The woman was struck near Sentinel and Assiniboine roads, in the York University Heights area, at around 5:20 p.m.

Police said she was trying to cross from the west side of Sentinel Road to the east side, just south of the intersection when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

She sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she died a short time later, Toronto police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was taken to hospital following the incident to be checked over, police said.

A collision reconstruction team is at the scene and a number of road closures remain in place as they investigate the fatal incident.

Sentinel Road is closed between The Pond and Cook roads and is expected to remain closed until around 9 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact investigators.