

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 25-year-old woman says she was sexually assaulted by a 33-year-old man who was posing as an Uber driver outside of a downtown nightclub over the weekend.

Police said the woman was leaving a nightclub in the area of Cherry and Polson streets on Sunday night when the alleged incident took place.

The woman told police she was approached by a man pretending to be an Uber driver outside of the nightclub.

According to investigators, the man asked the woman if she needed a ride home before she entered his vehicle.

Photos of the vehicle have been released by police and it has been described as a red four-door 2017 Toyota Camry.

During the drive home, it is alleged that the woman was sexually assaulted.

Suspect Muhammad Fahad, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and theft on Monday.

Fahad was scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Tuesday.