

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people from Mississauga, including a four-year-old boy, are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Florida on Monday afternoon.

The accident happened on the I-95 south of Jacksonville at around 1:55 p.m.

According to a press release issued by the Florida Highway Patrol, a Mazda Infiniti SUV was traveling northbound on the highway when it veered onto a shoulder, struck a tree and rolled over.

Nazia Hossain 32, of Mississauga and Ayaan Haque, 4, of Mississauga, were both rushed to hospital but succumbed to their injuries some time later.

Two other people travelling in the vehicle were also injured, including a 37-year-old man from Mississauga and a 42-year-old woman from Maryland.

Police say the Mississauga man who survived the crash only has minor injuries.