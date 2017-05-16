

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly woman has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she crashed her vehicle into a Staples store in Scarborough this morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at around 11:40 a.m. near Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue.

According to paramedics, the driver of the vehicle, identified as a woman in her 70s, needed to be extricated from the vehicle following the crash.

She was conscious and breathing when she was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear but police say the woman may have suffered a medical episode prior to the incident.