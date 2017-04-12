

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman critically injured after falling from the back of a moving garbage truck in Scarborough last week has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

At around 2 p.m. on April 6, police say a 59-year-old woman was standing on the rear passenger side of a 2016 Mack garbage truck near Cliffside Drive and Folcroft Avenue, in the area of Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue, when she suffered a medical episode and fell off the truck.

Paramedics told CP24 at the time that the woman suffered an injury to her head and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police confirmed Wednesday that the woman did not survive.

While police could not say if the woman died from the injuries she sustained in the fall or the medical episode, Const. Clint Stibbe said police are investigating the incident as a traffic fatality.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).