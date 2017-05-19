

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A 33-year-old woman has died after colliding with a dump truck in Whitby Friday morning.

The crash happened at Lake Ridge Road and Taunton Road East shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Police in Durham Region say a dump truck was travelling south on Lake Ridge Road when a vehicle drifted into the southbound lanes, causing them to collide. A third vehicle sustained minor injuries, according to a news release.

The woman driving the Chevrolet Cruze was gravely injured and died at the scene, police say.

At this point, investigators say there are no indications alcohol or speed are factors in the collision.

Specialists with Durham Regional Police’s traffic reconstruction team attended the scene to investigate.

Lake Ridge Road was closed between Highway 7 and Taunton Road for several hours as crews worked to clear debris and piece together what happened.