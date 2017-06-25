

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating the circumstances around the death of a woman who was found in a pool in North York on Sunday morning.

According to police, the woman was found dead in a pool at a home on Ridgefield Road, in the area of Bayview and Lawrence avenues, shortly before 6 a.m.

Police say it is too early to say if foul play is suspected in the case.

Officers are currently investigating.

The name and age of the deceased has not yet been released.