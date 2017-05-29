

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being rescued from a fall between rooftops downtown.

Toronto Fire Services said a fire crew was dispatched to perform a high-angle rescue after the woman fell between two buildings in the Bathurst and College streets area shortly after 9 p.m..

The woman fell about 25 feet while trying to jump from one rooftop to another over a roughly three-foot gap, Toronto Fire said.

“She was trapped with obvious injuries and we went down with one of our rescue crews,” District Fire Chief Stephan Powell told CP24.

Powell said the woman appears to have fallen through some sort of corrugated fibreglass covering attached to the two buildings and she had to be hoisted up back to one of the rooftops before she could be properly assessed.

“We couldn’t just go straight in at street level. We had to basically follow her path back down to her,” Powell said.

The woman was conscious, but was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being freed from the space, Toronto police said.

It’s not clear why the woman was on the roof or why she attempted to jump across the gap.