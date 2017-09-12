

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted inside an SUV she mistakenly thought was an Uber vehicle, Toronto police say.

According to investigators, on Sunday at around 1:30 a.m., two women got into a physical altercation in the area of King Street West and Portland Street.

Following the fight, one of the women left the area while the second, a 19-year-old female, remained.

When two men in an SUV later pulled up, the 19-year-old got inside, mistaking it for an Uber vehicle. Police say the woman did not, in fact, order an Uber.

Once inside the SUV, police say the woman was sexually assaulted by one of the men.

The 19-year-old was dropped off in the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

Police are now searching for the vehicle involved in the incident, which has been described as a 2009 white Ford Escape with tinted windows, fog lights, and a licence plate that begins with the letter ‘C.’

The two males who were inside the vehicle at the time of the alleged assault are believed to be in their 20s.

Investigators have released a photo of a vehicle similar to the one sought in connection with the case and ask anyone who was in area at the time of the incident to contact police.