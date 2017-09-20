

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street using a walker in the city’s east end.

The collision took place in the area of Broadview and Mortimer avenues around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police initially said the woman, believed to be in her 60s, was in a wheelchair at the time of the crash but later confirmed she was using a walker at the time.

The area where the woman was crossing does not have any traffic lights, stop signs or crosswalks for pedestrians.

Speaking at the scene, Acting Deputy Inspector Keith Smith told CP24 next of kin has been notified.

“We had an elderly female pedestrian crossing mid-block behind me and unfortunately she was struck by a northbound vehicle and as a result it is a fatal pedestrian accident,” Smith said.

Following the crash, Toronto Paramedics said the woman was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries. However, the woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital within an hour of the crash.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

Roads are closed in the area to accommodate a police investigation.