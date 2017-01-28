

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a 22-year-old worker sustained serous leg injuries in an industrial accident at Pearson International Airport.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. in the area of Gate 39 at Terminal 3, Peel Regional Police confirmed.

Police said the man’s leg got stuck between a belt loader and another vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.