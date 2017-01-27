

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The province will not allow tolls to be placed on the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway and will instead double the portion of the gas tax that is given to municipalities for transit, a move that could ultimately provide the city with an extra $170 million annually.

Premier Kathleen Wynne made the stunning announcement in Richmond Hill on Friday morning, noting that there are not the necessary alternative options in place to justify tolls on the two busy highways.

“With this request, I have always said that there needed to be options for people and they needed to be affordable options and those options are not in place,” Wynne said, noting that there are alternative means of transportation for people who wish to avoid provincial toll roads like Highway 407. “The conditions are just not right and that’s why we made this decision.”

The portion of the gas tax that will go to municipalities will increase from two cents to four cents by 2021, though the tax itself is not going up.

Based on the amount of revenue Toronto received from the gas tax in 2016, the city would be in line to receive an additional $170 million annually as of 2021.

Speaking with reporters, Wynne contended that city is getting exactly what it asked for and admonished those who she said favour road tolls as an “ideological position,” noting that Toronto is “getting the same amount of money that was put forward in the proposal.”

Mayor John Tory, however, rejected that notion while speaking with reporters at city hall after the announcement, calling Wynne’s decision “paternalistic and shortsighted.”

“Simply put Toronto is being forced to contend with major issues like housing, roads and childcare and then told we are not able to take the measures that we choose to take to address those financial needs,” he said. “That is shortsighted, it is not right and it will ultimately hurt the Ontario residents that need transit and housing the most.”

Tory said the additional revenue from the gas tax is good news for Toronto but he said it is likely to fall short of what the city may have generated through road tolls and will "certainly" fall short of the city's overall needs.

"This is the latest in a series of paternalistic responses that undervalue muncipal autonomy. We cannot continue this way," he said.

Staff with the City of Toronto have previously estimated that a $2 toll on both the Gardiner and the DVP would generate $166 million annually while a $3.90 toll would generate $272 million.

That said it should be noted that the motion approved by council in December did not make any specific stipulations about what the toll would be or how much revenue it would generate.

“I have a bit of tunnel vision on transit and an extra $170 million a year for transit is fantastic news but I think there will be a lot of questions about how will the difference be bridged between the amounts that are now being committed and what we could have generated (from tolls),” TTC Chair Josh Colle told CP24 following the announcement. “The toll could have been up to $300 million a year in some of the scenarios.”

Transit advocate ‘betrayed’ by the move

The provincial City of Toronto Act currently states that the city "does not have the power to designate, operate and maintain a highway as a toll highway," unless a regulation is made under the act, so Wynne’s refusal to endorse road tolls will put an end to the debate for now.

Reacting to the news on Friday, transit advocate Sara Thomson said she feels “betrayed” by the about-face.

“To turn around and say ‘Oh we are going to mess things up because we talked to a few people outside the city that may have to pay the toll’ is not taking into account the long-term plan for the city and what the right thing to do is,” she said. “Tolls are inevitable. Every major city has tolls. We need the tolls and we need them dedicated to transit.”