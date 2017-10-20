

Paul Bliss, CP24.com





Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne has turned up the legal heat on opposition leader Patrick Brown.

The premier’s lawyers have served the Progressive Conservative Party leader with “a notice of libel.”

The stinging letter accuses Brown of making defamatory statements about the premier by telling reporters she was “on trial” in the Sudbury by-election case.

It states, “Your stubborn refusal to retract your defamatory statements has exposed you to an award of aggravated and punitive damages.”

The premier’s lawyers have given Brown notice that he “must preserve all documents relevant to the issues addressed in the notice of libel.”

Brown has repeatedly said he won’t back down. Adding the premier is just trying to scare him and he won’t be intimidated by her legal threats.

The notice of libel is not an actual law suit. But it suggests one may eventually be launched.