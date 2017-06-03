

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The grandfather of a five-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bike on the Martin Goodman Trail says he is ‘grateful’ that that city is working to improve the safety in the area.

Scott Morgan was cycling along the trail with his grandson Xavier Morgan on May 24 when the child suddenly fell from his bicycle and was struck by an eastbound vehicle on Lake Shore Boulevard.

He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

In the wake of the accident, the city placed temporary barriers separating pedestrians from vehicles along that stretch of Lake Shore Boulevard and Mayor John Tory committed to undertaking a review of Toronto's trail system.

Speaking with CP24 at a memorial ride for his grandson on Saturday morning, Scott Morgan applauded the changes, which he said would have saved his grandsons life had they been implemented earlier.

“It’s so close to the road. Even though he was an experienced rider, he just got caught by the wind,” he said. “If we had barriers, it would have saved him.”

The memorial bike ride was attended by dozens of riders, including Morgan.

Following the ride, attendees placed a small white ghost bike near the trail to mark the spot where Xavier Morgan lost his life.

Speaking with CP24, Scott Morgan remembered his grandson as someone who was “always happy and always laughing.”

He said he made eye contact with Xavier after he fell but couldn’t save him.

“He looked right in my eyes. It was so tragic and so fast,” he said.