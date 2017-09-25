

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The city’s medical officer of health has upgraded a heat warning previously issued for Toronto as scorching temperatures continue this week.

Toronto is currently under what the city calls an “extended heat warning” as record-breaking heat persists.

Cooling centres are open to provide some relief to those who don’t have regular access to air conditioned spaces.

The spaces are located at Metro Hall, the East York Civic Centre, the North York Civic, the Driftwood Community Centre, the Etobicoke Civic Centre, the McGregor Community Centre, and the Centennial Community Centre.

The city is also urging landlords of buildings without air conditioning to offer a cooling room to give residents some respite.

“Community agencies are encouraged to educate clients on the risks of heat-related illness and to call or check on those clients at increased risk of heat-related illness during warnings,” the city’s advisory states.

A heat warning previously issued by Environment Canada also remains in effect for Toronto.

The national weather agency is calling for a high of 31 C on Monday but the temperature will feel closer to 40 when factoring in humidity.

The fall heat wave is expected to continue over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 31 C on Tuesday and 29 C on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the temperature is expected to drop to a high of 21 C and even cooler weather is expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.