

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A special weather statement has ended for the GTA after some storms rattled through the region Sunday evening.

Environment Canada had said that up to 40 mm of rain could fall in some areas over a very short period.

While some areas did see intense rainfall, no serious flooding was reported.

However some people north of Toronto did share images to social media of heavily flooded backyards.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Hamilton.

Toronto residents can expect to see some reprieve from the wet weather this week. While some rain is predicted for Thursday, Monday through Wednesday are expected to be mostly dry with highs between 25 C and 30 C.