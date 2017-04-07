

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement due to winter-like conditions but Environment Canada says the weather should “rapidly improve” later this morning.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto is likely to see 2 centimetres of snowfall this morning but the precipitation will end at around 10 a.m.

Nonetheless, the weather agency says that drivers should use caution on area roads, many of which could be slick.

“Light snow is giving locally poor travel conditions to much of Southern Ontario this morning. Caution is advised when driving on untreated roads,” the special weather statement says.

Environment Canada is calling for mostly sunny skies later today with a high of 6 C.

Conditions will then warm up further over the next few days. The weather agency says is forecasting a daytime high of 13 C on Saturday and 14 C on Sunday. A mix of sun and cloud is predicted for both days.