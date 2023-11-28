Arrest warrants issued for four men involved in series of break-and-enters in the GTHA
Image of a newer model black Chevrolet Tahoe RST police believe the suspects were last seen driving. Photo provided by Halton Regional Police Service
Share:
Serena Lopez, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2023 12:10PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 28, 2023 12:12PM EST
Police have issued arrest warrants for four men who they allege are responsible for 30 break-and-enters at homes throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.
Police say that officers executed search warrants at addresses associated to the suspects on Nov. 21 and recovered “numerous items believed to have been stolen from various break and enters.”
However, the suspects themselves remain outstanding. Police say that investigators believe the suspects have continued to target homes and were involved in residential break-and-enters in Oakville, Mississauga and York Region as recently as Nov. 22 and 23.
“Police believe the suspects are aware they are wanted but have not turned themselves in,” a news release issued by the Halton Regional Police Service on Tuesday states.
Police say that the suspects may approach the front doors of residences during the daytime hours while hiding their identities by wearing hoods, face masks and gloves. Police say that if confronted by the homeowner the suspects will claim that they are visiting the area to perform either construction or landscaping work before leaving.
Police say that the suspects were last observed operating a newer model black Chevrolet Tahoe RST.
The suspects have been identified as:
- Jordan Saccucci, 33, of Mississauga (also known to frequent the Innisfil area)
- Marcel Blackburn, 37, of Hagersville (also known to frequent the GTA)
- Paul Nkrumah, 36, of Brampton
- Dumark Lindsay, 41, of Mississauga (also known to frequent the Brampton/ Mayfield area)