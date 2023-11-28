

Serena Lopez, CP24.com





Police have issued arrest warrants for four men who they allege are responsible for 30 break-and-enters at homes throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Police say that officers executed search warrants at addresses associated to the suspects on Nov. 21 and recovered “numerous items believed to have been stolen from various break and enters.”

However, the suspects themselves remain outstanding. Police say that investigators believe the suspects have continued to target homes and were involved in residential break-and-enters in Oakville, Mississauga and York Region as recently as Nov. 22 and 23.

“Police believe the suspects are aware they are wanted but have not turned themselves in,” a news release issued by the Halton Regional Police Service on Tuesday states.

Police say that the suspects may approach the front doors of residences during the daytime hours while hiding their identities by wearing hoods, face masks and gloves. Police say that if confronted by the homeowner the suspects will claim that they are visiting the area to perform either construction or landscaping work before leaving.

Police say that the suspects were last observed operating a newer model black Chevrolet Tahoe RST.

The suspects have been identified as: