A man wanted in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old woman in Oshawa last week may have fled to India, Durham police say.

On Thursday, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for 31-year-old Lal Kannampuzha Poulose.

He is wanted for first-degree murder after Dona Sajan was found dead inside a home near Rideau Street and Saguenay Avenue, east of Park Road North, on the morning of May 7.

Police were called to the residence for a wellness check. There, officers found Sajan without vital signs. Her cause death has not been released.

Investigators said the suspect and the victim were "associated," but did not specify their relationship.

Kannampuzha Poulose may be residing in India at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5413, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.