An 11-year-old child has sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Upper Gage Avenue and Rymal Road around 3:30 p.m.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Little information has been provided regarding the circumstances of the incident, but police say the driver involved has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.