

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators say that assistant general manager Randy Lee has resigned.

Lee had been suspended by the club while facing harassment charges.

He is accused of making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male shuttle driver in May, when he was in Buffalo, N.Y., for the NHL's pre-draft scouting combine.

Lee, who also served as GM of the Senators' AHL affiliate, was arrested May 31 after prosecutors say he continued placing his hands on the driver's shoulders even after being told to stop. He also allegedly made a reference to his genitalia.

The club initially didn't suspend Lee until two weeks after he was charged.

Lee has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his lawyer is seeking to have them dismissed.

The story was just one of a number of ugly headlines coming out of the nation's capital this off-season, including the wife of captain Erik Karlsson alleging the couple had been cyberbullied by the partner of former teammate Mike Hoffman.