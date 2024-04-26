A man has been transported to hospital in serious condition after police say he jumped on the subway tracks at Sherbourne Station while attempting to flee from officers.

According to police, officers were called to the downtown subway station at around noon for reports that a man was assaulting a woman on the subway platform.

The man, police allege, fled from responding officers and jumped on the tracks, where he sustained an injury. It is not yet clear how the man was injured.

Paramedics told CP24 that the man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit has not invoked its mandate, police told CP24.

Subway service between St. George and Woodbine stations was shut down for a few hours for the police investigation but service has since resumed.

The subway disruption came as the transit agency continues to deal with an ongoing issue on the western section of Line 2. On Thursday, subway service was shut down in both directions between Kipling and Jane stations after a fire damaged critical equipment. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 it could take days before regular service is back up and running on that section of the line.