

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Alanis Morissette is set to go on a world tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album "Jagged Little Pill."

The pre-sale for the tour begins Dec. 10 and the general sale will start Dec. 13.

The U.S. rockers Garbage will be a special guest on the tour, which will also include an appearance by singer-songwriter Liz Phair.

Live Nation says the Ottawa-born singer-songwriter will start the 31-date tour June 2 in Portland, Ore., and wrap July 25 in Nashville, Tenn.

The only Canadian stop listed is Toronto on July 11.

Morissette also plans to release a new album May 1, 2020 called "Such Pretty Forks in the Road." The first single, "Reasons I Drink," is out now.

"Jagged Little Pill" was released on June 13, 1995 and went on to win several Grammy Awards, including album of the year.

The smash album, which includes the hit "You Oughta Know," also inspired a Broadway musical that began performances in New York last month.