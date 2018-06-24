

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press





Legendary singer Anita Baker will be honoured at the 2018 BET Awards, which will be hosted by Jamie Foxx and feature performances by Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and Migos.

DJ Khaled is the leading nominee with six at Sunday's show, kicking off at 8 p.m. Eastern from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Baker, who dominated the R&B charts from the early '80s to mid-90s with smooth songs like "Sweet Love" and "Giving You the Best That I Got," will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. She has won eight Grammy Awards.

Drake and Cardi B, who is pregnant and will not attend the show, are both nominated twice for the top prize, video of the year.

Performers include Janelle Monae, J. Cole, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, H.E.R., Miguel, Ella Mae and Daniel Caesar.