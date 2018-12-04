Art Gallery of Ontario says it has funds to buy a permanent Infinity Mirror room
A woman looks at Yayoi Kusama's "Love Forever," part of the "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors," exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto on February 27, 2018. A month-long bid by the Art Gallery of Ontario to raise $1.3 million for an Infinity Mirror Room is ending today well short of the goal. And so the Toronto gallery says it is accepting donations for several more days, until Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 1:07PM EST
TORONTO -- The Art Gallery of Ontario says it now has the money it needs to buy a $2-million Infinity Mirror room.
The Toronto gallery says its online crowdfunding campaign raised $651,183 from more than 4,700 donors. That's about half of the $1.3-million target it had set for the month-long campaign.
The rest of the money comes from the David Yuile & Mary Elizabeth Hodgson Fund, held in the AGO Foundation.
Before the campaign, the fund provided $1 million for the piece. After the campaign, the same fund covered the balance remaining, which included an extra $300,000 to cover publicity and installation costs.
The gallery says it is buying a mirrored room by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama called "Let's Survive Forever." It features mirrored orbs suspended from the ceiling and arranged on the ground.
Kusama's Instagram-friendly contemporary art drew more than 169,000 visitors to an AGO exhibition last spring.