

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press





A short documentary co-directed by Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot has won an Oscar.

“The Last Repair Shop” tells the story of a Los Angeles warehouse that provides free musical instrument repair service for thousands of public school children.

The 39-minute documentary was directed by Nova Scotia-born Proudfoot and his friend and filmmaker Kris Bowers.

The project picked up best documentary short film trophies at the Calgary International Film Festival and at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards.

This is Proudfoot's second Oscar.

His short film, “The Queen of Basketball,” about U.S. basketball legend Lusia Harris, won an Academy Award in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024.