

The Canadian Press





The Toronto tutor dominating “Jeopardy!” secured her 15th straight win Monday.

Mattea Roach, who grew up in Halifax, has the eighth longest streak in “Jeopardy!” history.

To move up the list, the 23-year-old will need 19 wins to tie with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri.

As of Monday's game, Roach has the 10th highest winnings of anyone in the show's regular-season history, with US$352,781.

Roach has answered 93 per cent of clues correctly through her 15 games so far.

Her streak - the longest held by a Canadian contestant - has earned her a spot in the show's Tournament of Champions, which is set to air in the fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.